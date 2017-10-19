The BlackBerry Motion was officially announced as a full-touch smartphone last week. The phone is ready for action in the UK via Carphone Warehouse. The latest BlackBerry device can be purchased straight from the website in 32GB and Black version. If you order today, you can receive the Android-powered phone by November 10, Friday. In the UK, the BlackBerry Motion is only offered unlocked.

This refers to the SIM-free version. Unfortunately, there is no offering with a new plan or upgrade yet. Just buy the unlocked version and use whatever SIM card you have. The £399.00 price tag which is about $525 makes it a mid- to premium Android phone category. To review the specs of the BlackBerry Motion, this one sports a 5.5-inch screen with Full HD resolution, 12MP rear camera, wide-angle 8MP selfie shooter, 32GB onboard storage, and a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 2TB max.

The BlackBerry Motion will also roll out in Switzerland, Austria, and Germany soon. You can expect that smartphone to be offered by Vodafone, Saturn, Otto, NotebooksBilliger, and MediaMarkt. Pre-order has started in Austria and Germany for 469 euros and 489 CHF in Switzerland. It will run Android Nougat out of the box but will still be eligible for Android 8.0 Oreo once ready.

