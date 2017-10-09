That didn’t take long. BlackBerry has just introduced its latest phone after an image was shown off and we learned that it would be called as the Motion. The BlackBerry Motion is now official after being announced at the GITEX Technology Week. This all-new touch smartphone is exactly as leaked a few days ago.

The BlackBerry Motion comes equipped with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen, Snapdragon 625 processor by Qualcomm, 4GB RAM, 12MP rear camera (f/2.0 aperture), 8MP front-facing camera, and a 4000mAh battery with QuickCharge 3.0 technology. The smartphone boasts an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance so you don’t have to worry about it getting submerged 1m under water for 30 minutes or being outdoors.

The launch of this new Android-powered smartphone is very much welcome but initial launch will be limited according to BlackBerry Mobile’s Global General Manager Alain Lejeune. He proudly said, “The launch of BlackBerry Motion allows us to further diversify our product offering, delivering new experiences while remaining steadfast with the privacy, reliability, and productivity that have made BlackBerry so iconic over the years”.

For this smartphone, BlackBerry partnered with TCL to come up with this new Android device that promises productivity and security. This is the fifth Android phone so far by BlackBerry, following the BlackBerry Priv, DTEK50, DTEK60, and the BlackBerry KEYOne. This is said to be out in the Middle East for Dh1,699 in UAE and 1,699 Riyal in Saudi Arabia (about $453) soon.

Special features of the BlackBerry Motion include a Smart Convenience Key so you can quickly access a particular app or function. There is a Fingerprint Sensor embedded on the home button to unlock the device while the Locker Mode allows you to keep photos private and secure with a password.

BlackBerry Motion Key Specs:

• OS: Android 7.1.1 Nougat

• Processor: 2.00GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, Adreno 506 GPU

• Display: 5.5-inch IPS LCD, 1920×1080 resolution, DragonTrail Glass

• Dimensions: 155.7 mm x 75.4 mm x 8.13 mm

• Battery: 4000mAh (non-removable)

• RAM: 4GB RAM

• Storage: 32GB (expandable)

• Cam: 12MP rear, dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0, PDAF, 4K

• Cam: 8MP front f/2.2, Selfie flash

• Others: WiFi, Quick Charge 3.0, USB-C, DTEK security suite, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, GPS, fingerprint scanner

