BlackBerry is definitely going Android. The Canadian smartphone pioneer has launched a handful of Android-powered devices already and we’re expecting more will be introduced as the company partnered with three other brands. While waiting for new models, you may want to use your present Android phone and see what BlackBerry can offer by installing the BlackBerry Manager. It’s a suite of special apps that BlackBerry is proud to show off.

Blackberry Manager includes Blackberry Apps, Keyboard, and Launcher. You can install them now on your phone so you can start to enjoy the unmatched security of the brand. This app delivers BlackBerry’s power to non-BlackBerry phones. It was developed by XDA Senior Member cobalt232–the same guy who made the Google Play Store port to Blackberry 10 OS from before.

Blackberry Manager is supported on Android smartphones that run at least Android 5.0 Lollipop. Apps included are the following: Blackberry Calendar, Contacts, Hub, Hub+ Services, Keyboard, Launcher, Notes, Notable, Password-keeper, Privacy Shade, Universal Search, and Tasks.

Blackberry Manager is an app that features many apps inside. We’ve featured some apps already like the Privacy Shade, Notable, Hub+ Services among others.

Porting apps to current Android phones could help market BlackBerry further because the BlackBerry Manager gives the Android community a glimpse of what company can offfer especially in terms of mobile security and privacy.

Download the Blackberry Manager from GitHub

VIA: XDA