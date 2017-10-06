The BlackBerry Krypton is about to get official. We’ve been hearing about this new Android-powered smartphone that follows the BlackBerry KEYOne. This one is different. It doesn’t have a keypad as it is a full-touch smartphone. The Krypton has already reached several certifications like the FCC which means it is coming soon.

Launch is imminent and we’re expecting sometime this October. Nothing has been confirmed by BlackBerry yet but TCL’s Head for Global Sales, François Mahieu, mentioned something related.

The BlackBerry Krypton is said to be called as the BlackBerry Motion. So far, here are the specs and features we know the smartphone will have: Full HD 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 4GB RAM, 4000mAh battery, home button and fingerprint scanner in one, and a Snapdragon 625 processor. BlackBerry may also use the newer Qualcomm SD626. The device is also said to be IP67-water and dust-resistant so you don’t have to worry about some water or particles getting inside your phone.

This BlackBerry Krypton aka the BlackBerry Motion has been spotted in the wild a couple of weeks ago. Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared an image of the upcoming device so we have an idea know how it will look like. We’re not doubting this one because you know, it’s from Mr. Blass.

VIA: CrackBerry