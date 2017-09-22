After the BlackBerry KEYOne, we can expect BlackBerry and TCL to introduce another one. We don’t know yet how the KEYOne is doing in terms of sales but we’ve been hearing positive reviews. There are still negative feedback but the Canadian smartphone pioneer appears to have made a good decision with this new Android phone with the classic keyboard.

TCL is already working on the next mobile device. We’ve been hearing it will be the ‘Krypton’ as it was recently sighted visiting the FCC grounds. The phone already received certifications from Wi-Fi Alliance and Bluetooth SIG which means the phone is almost ready. It just needs to go through some more testing.

The next BlackBerry will be a full-touch Android smartphone. No more physical keypad for this one according to TCL Head of Global Sales François Mahieu who noted the phone will be unleashed next month. Not many details have been shared by the company executive but the image below is what is believed to be the Krypton. The image has popped up from somewhere and it actually looks believable.

The BlackBerry Krypton is just a codename so we’re expecting the official name will be leaked before launch. We’ll see.

VIA: CrackBerry