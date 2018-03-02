It was only the other day when we told you about the BlackBerry KEYOne Black Edition becoming available soon from online retailers in the US. This was a few weeks after the Unlocked BlackBerry KEYOne was discounted on Best Buy and Amazon. Now you can find the Black Edition on both online shops with a difference on the pricing. Amazon is selling the phone for $649 while it’s listed with a $549.99 price tag on Best Buy. We’re not sure about the one-hundred dollar difference but they are basically the same 64GB unlocked variant.

To review, the smartphone boasts a 4.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 1080 x 1620 pixel resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, microSD Card slot (max up to 2TB), a 12MP rear camera with autofocus, 8MP front-facing camera with flash, and a 3505 mAh battery. It is powered by a 2.0GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, Adreno 506, and only Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

It may have taken HMD Global a while in bringing the Black edition of the BlackBerry KEYOne but it’s been available in other regions. It was initially ready as an exclusive offer by AT&T but it’s good to know it can now be purchased by more consumers.

SOURCE: Amazon, Best Buy