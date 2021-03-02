A new gaming phone is about to be introduced apart from the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and the Nubia Red Magic 6 gaming phone. The Xiaomi-backed Black Shark is releasing the next-gen gaming smartphone after the Black Shark 3S. This is the first time we’re mentioning it here and we know it won’t be the last. The Black Shark 4 is in the works. It will run on the last Snapdragon processors by Qualcomm so we know it will be really fast.

There is no confirmation by the Black Shark team yet but two new variants may be available. Both the Snapdragon 870 and Snapdragon 888 will be released. The Black Shark 4 will be powered by the SD 870 while the Black Shark 4 Pro will run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888.

Both SoCs are fast and powerful. We can’t imagine how the two will differ aside from the size. Both will come with 4500mAh battery with 120W ultra-fast flash charging. There will be a waterdrop-notch while the fingerprint reader will remain on the side. The side-shoulder buttons are on the right to be used for gaming. On the left side, you will see the volume rocker.

The KSR-A0 and PRS-A0 phone models may still show the Black Shark logo on the rear. A rugged design can also be expected together with an LCD front panel and a triple rear camera system with small LED flash.