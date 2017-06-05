It certainly took a while, but Bethesda has now launched its first true blue Android mobile game based on its popular Elder Scrolls franchise. Elder Scrolls: Legends is now out via the Google Play Store, and it’s a strategy-based collectible card game that uses the lore and environments as the popular Elder Scrolls RPGs.

Elder Scrolls: Legends has been out for a while on the PC platform, specifically on beta. After all the feedback gathered, it seems like Bethesda is finally ready to put this out on the Android platform. The game will be very much like Magic: The Gathering and the more recent Hearthstone game from Blizzard.

And also taking a big bite out of Blizzard’s popular collectible card game – Elder Scrolls: Legends will also launch exclusively on Android tablets. Hearthstone was also exclusively for tablets when it launched on Android, but was eventually redesigned for smartphones as well.

Hopefully, Bethesda will redesign the game for smartphones as well. But for now, it’s free to play on Android tablets. Check out the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store