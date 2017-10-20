Lightroom received the Control Room app recently and we knew then Adobe has more plans for the Lightroom Mobile for Android. It was updated with a new user interface and HDR capture support and now it’s getting another round of update that includes HDR support for the One Plus 5 and Samsung Note 8. The app has also been optimized for the newly announced Google Pixelbook plus there the usual speed improvements and bug fixes.

With Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC app, feel free to capture, edit, organize, store, and share your photos across all your devices. If you have the premium version, you will notice the improvements to searching for specific keywords. You can now have more organized albums with the nested levels of the Hierarchical Collections while Adobe Sensei adds searchable keywords automatically and identifies objects in the images. There’s also the addition of a Selective Brush so you can paint some enhancements to any image.

The Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC app is free to download but a premium version is available with special features. Upgrade to premium anytime if you want a more precise control and access from any platform whether the web, mobile, or desktop.

Download Adobe Photoshop Lightroom CC from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Adobe