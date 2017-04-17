Bazoo is a new action puzzler for you, with a huge dollop of eSports mixed in. IsCool Entertainment developed Bazoo based on the skills you master when playing an old school arcade game. It’s easy-to-learn, but pretty hard to master. And you have to duke it out with other players from around the globe if you want to be the best Bazoo gamer ever.

Bazoo has three modes – Ladder, League, and Battle. The gameplay is simple, but pretty difficult to master. You will need to take down online challengers as fast as possible, solving puzzles, stacking up towers, hitting one combo after another. But not unlike all the arcade games you played before, Bazoo will reward you for skill – because each player gets the same number of blocks, in the same order. It’s now up to the player how to use them wisely.

A gameplay trainer is available for those who want to play it for the first time. An in-game training mode ensures that both hardcore and casual BAZOO players can perfect their puzzle strategy before taking the fight online. And if you want to work your way up the global standing, you will need to use all of Bazoo’s random bonus weapons.

A live spectator mode allows the newer players to learn new tactics from other players. Advanced player stats make tracking progress easy and with literally thousands character custom combinations waiting to be unlocked. So if you want to shoot up the rankings, you need to expend some effort, for real. The game is free to download and play, but with in-app purchase. Let us know in the comments section if you enjoyed this game.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store