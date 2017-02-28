A while ago, we told you about Battle Breakers. It’s a new role-playing game that was recently presented at the GDC 2017 as part of the Google Developer Day. The tech giant proudly announced that the Unreal Engine 4-powered game is now listed for pre-registration on the Play Store. If you’re interested in the game, feel free to sign up and Google will send you a notification once it is ready for download.

Battle Breakers was developed by Epic Games, the same guys who made the Infinity Blade and Epic Citadel. This new adventure is the latest mobile game that will challenge your skills and wit to the core. You need to do everything in your power to gather your dream warrior team, defeat monsters, and reclaim the Kingdom that was snatched from you.

Battle Breakers is a fantasy sci-fi adventure that involves recruiting different ninjas, heroes, robots, knights, and even talking dinosaurs. Most kinds of heroes of your childhood are here so you can relive adventures where you battle with monsters from space. All you need to do is unlock treasures by smashing crystals, powering up your squads, evolving some heroes, and finishing off those epic boss encounters. You will be filled with massive hero attacks but don’t worry, you can ask and bring friends to battle with you.

Both Android and iOS will receive the game so register now if you want to be ahead and receive the Dark Beastman hero. If you have your Epic ID, you can pre-register on Epic Games website.

Download Battle Breakers from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: Epic Games