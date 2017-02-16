So it’s not every day that you get a Batman game that’s in the strategy genre, and that’s what “Batman: Arkham Underworld” is all about. And lest you get juked by the title, this game doesn’t predominantly concentrate on the Dark Knight, but on the villains that we’ve known in the Batman franchise. Are you curious yet?

Batman: Arkham Underworld is a strategy game. In this sense, the game will require you to play a management game where you control the great comic book villains that have gone against the Bat of Gotham. These include the Riddler, Scarecrow, Killer Croc, and Harley Quinn, just to name a few. You’ll get to control these shady characters to wreak havoc on Gotham to get resources and build up your base.

At some point in time, get infamous enough and you’ll run into Batsy himself – voiced by Kevin Conroy of the animated series fame. Beat him up bad enough and you’ll probably do something you see very little of in the comics and movies – that is, send away running for his life.

The game is free to download, but there will be in-app purchases just like every strategy game you’ve ever played on Android. Check it out via the download link below.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store