There are literally thousands of games in the Google Play Store that exist for the sake of existence – they are games that are so awful you won’t touch them with a 10-feet pole. AT&T’s “Threat Defender” is, unfortunately, one such app. And while no one can keep the company from launching its own game, there are seriously better things to do with your time than this.

AT&T’s Threat Defender is not a security app or antivirus, though it certainly looks and sounds like one. It masquerades as an action game – though we really have trouble even using that term. We expect that there is a catch – an ad for a product – at the end of the “game” and we were not wrong to expect such.

The game has a few stages, and the software informs users about internet threats like phishing and viruses. The player will then have to ‘defend’ an environment that looks like a city against those threats, except that the graphics look like a three year old put them together in a free image editor. The first stage looks like it was ripped from the classic arcade game Pong, with players moving small circles in front of ‘threats’ that are rendered like monsters.

In the end, the “game” will point you to AT&T’s Cyber Security Solutions and Threat Intellect technologies/services – which is really the point of the game. It’s a glorified ad, only that we don’t think any sane human would subject himself/herself to it.

VIA: SlashGear