The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ on T-Mobile started to receive Android Oreo update a few days ago. That was after Verizon released a similar cookie update. Today, we’re learning that AT&T is also ready with its Oreo build for the S8 phones. One redditor shared that his Midnight Black S8 was in the process of downloading the update. Size of the OS is 1548MB so make sure you have at least 1.6GB of free storage space so new features and improvements will be delivered.

The Galaxy S8 and S9 may have differences but the Android Oreo OS running on each device is one and the same. Major changes include the addition of high contrast keyboard options, new Always On display and lock screen clock styles, Edge screen enhancements, picture-in-picture, autofill, and notification dots. It’s not clear if it brings the February 1 Android security patch level but it shouldn’t be a problem.

OTA should be rolling out any day now but if you can’t wait, simply check smartphone settings to update manually. Go to Settings> Software update> Download updates manually. This also includes the Samsung Experience 9.0 with changes to the emojis as expected. We recommend WiFi connection over the mobile Internet to ensure uninterrupted download and installation.

VIA: Reddit