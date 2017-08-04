We don’t see a lot of new Android tablets lately but when we learn there’s something new, we make sure to check it out and see how it’s any different or better from the previous models. The last ZenPad we saw was the ASUS Z8 on Verizon being updated to Nougat. We also remember the ASUS ZenPad 3S 10 LTE version getting a new Snapdragon chipset back in January. This time, we hear of the ZenPad Z8s being offered as a Verizon exclusive.

The ASUS ZenPad Z8s is a new lightweight tablet you can bring anywhere. The size is just convenient but the device is already packed with some powerful features like ASUS Tru2Life+ display, 13MP PixelMaster camera, and ZenMotion technology. You can also customize shortcuts according to your style or preference.

ASUS and Verizon are offering the ZenPad Z8s for a full retail price of $249. You can also get it for only $149 on a two-year contract or $10.41 per month with no down payment. Other specs and features of the tablet include a 7.9-inch QXGA IPS LCD screen with 2048 x 1536 resolution, 16GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for storage expansion, 3GB RAM, 13MP rear camera, and a 5MP selfie shooter. The tablet runs Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box.

SOURCE: Verizon