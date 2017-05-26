Those who have newer and newish Android smartphones and tablets are now just waiting for the day when Google will announce what Android O is and when it will start rolling out to devices. But there are still some who are stuck in Marshmallow and haven’t been updated yet to the latest Nougat. One of those is the Asus ZenPad Z8. But if you’re on the Verizon network, the wait is finally over as they have announced the rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat for the said tablet.

With this update, tablet owners will finally be able to enjoy the Nougat features promised them. This includes quicker access to notification settings so as to get rid of notifications from apps you rarely use. All you have to do is long press on the notification itself and you’ll be able to fix the default settings. Quick settings is also now easier to use with the addition of its drag and drop motion for customization.

Multi-tasking has also been improved with Nougat. The multi-window mode lets you use two apps side by side, and on a tablet, that’s great real estate. You can also now quickly switch between your two most recently used apps by double tapping on the overview button. Plus you also have other useful tools like Data Saver, Enhanced Doze mode, and better settings navigation.

As usual, before you update your device, make sure that you have enough space for the update file and you’ve backed up your files, you have enough battery to finish the update, and you have a strong connection (hopefully, Verizon’s).

