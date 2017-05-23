ASUS is working on new mobile phones while it is believed to be ending the ZenWatch line. We ealier said that Zenfone 4 series phones are already being prepped for launch but looks like it’s not the only Android device we’ll be introduced to in the coming weeks. Another ASUS phone reached TENAA recently, complete with images and information on specs.

Listed on the Chinese FCC is one ASUS_X015D. This phone is believed to be the Zenfone Go 2. The photos show a dual camera setup. This is a follow-up to the Zenfone Go that launched last year. Some specs on the document are as follows: 1.5 GHz octa-core processor, 5.5-inch TFT screen, 1280 x 720 pixel resolution, and a 4850mAh battery. Color options include Black and Mocha Gold. Phone only weighs 175g and measures 154.5 x 76.6 x 8.85mm.

Some people said this ASUS_X015D is the Zenfone 4 but it’s not. It will be a new-gen Zenfone Go model. Last year’s phone featured a 5.5-inch screen, 1.4GHz 4-core chipset, 32GB onboard storage, 2GB RAM, and a 3010mAh batt. We’re assuming this year’s Go phone will have better specs, features, plus better pricing so it will be worth your every dollar. The dual camera system is a significant improvement so you know it’s off to a good start.

VIA: TENAA