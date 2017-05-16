The ASUS Zenwatch 2 and 3 are scheduled to receive Android Wear 2.0 this 2nd quarter. This is good news but looks like the series of smartwatches by the company is about to end soon. Asustek Computer may discontinue the line as sales haven’t reached expectations. We’re learning about this possibility because people are wondering if a new smartwatch will be unveiled by the Taiwanese OEM especially the Computex 2017 is happening next month. This idea is according to a source within the supply chain in Taiwan.

It’s been three years since the company introduced the new ZenWatch which was then followed by the ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3. We have a feeling ZenWatch owners want to know if their wearables will get a new sibling. Honestly, we’ve stopped thinking about it because ASUS has been quiet lately while busy releasing different variants of the ASUS Zenfone.

The ZenWatch 3 was released in November so it’s been only six months. ASUS still has time to develop a next-gen model–or not. The ZenWatch 3 boasts of a 1.39-inch circular AMOLED screen, 512MB RAM, Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor, 4GB onboard storage, and Android Wear OS. Asustek has outsourced its production to Pegatron and is currently shipping about a monthly average of 5,000 to 6,000 units. If the watch was shipped since November, then that’s only less than 40,000 units in total. The figure is low compared to Apple that sold 3.5 million units in Q1 2017 alone.

Nothing is confirmed yet about the fate of the Asus ZenWatch product line but we’re still hopeful that the Taiwanese tech giant has something better in store for the market.

VIA: DIGITIMES