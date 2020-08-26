The ASUS ROG Phone 3 will soon be joined by another premium flagship phone. The Taiwanese tech giant is scheduled to introduce the ZenFone 7 very soon as several information have been leaked already. Images of the phone and the retail box leaked ahead of launch. We have just witnessed a hands-on video but it’s not in English. The video quality is low but the phone appears to be legit. Now we’re curious how this new phone will ‘Defy Gravity’ as teased by the company.

The hands-on video of the ASUS ZenFone 7 shows the flip camera. The mechanism allows one camera system to be used both as the selfie shooter and the main camera. We’ve seen the phone in full form and action so we probably know much about it.

All sides of the device have been shown off. We see the phone with slimmer bezels and a large screen. The phone’s color appears to be iridescent white. There is no notch nor a punch hole since the flip camera is present.

The ASUS ZenFone 7 flagship is about to launch. It’s actually today so watch out for an update in a little while. Here’s what we know so far: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and Snapdragon 865+ processor (Pro variant), 256GB onboard storage, same motorized flip camera from the ZenFone 6, and that 6000mah battery. The phone is said to run on Android 10 with ROG UI. It may receive Android 11 once the OS version is available.

The ‘Defy Ordinary’ tagline is still being used. That makes sense because the ASUS Zenfone 7 still looks a lot like the ASUS Zenfone 6 from last year. The new ZenFone is expected to come with the regular and Pro variants.