If not more leaks and rumors, expect early announcements from top OEMs that will surprise us all. LG has just introduced the Power X2 before the G6 is unveiled next week at the Mobile World Congress. We don’t know much about ASUS but we heard a rumor last week that a new Zenfone 3 phone variant is in the works.

After the Zenfone 3 Zoom, here is the Zenfone Live that is developed especially for the selfie enthusiasts. It was rumored as the Zenfone 3 Go but the new name sounds better. It actually fits the bill as the first smartphone in the worlld with hardware-optimized and real-time beautification features. It’s something that will not just make you go. It’s a phone that let’s you live in the moment and enjoy taking selfie videos for the world to see.

Zenfone Live is perhaps ideal for those content creators who want to go social and viral because of the very nice selfie features. There’s a large 1.4µm sensor pixels accompanied by soft light LED selfie flash for selfies and livestream videos of high and super clear quality. Phone also boasts of dual MEMS microphones for noise cancellation, enhanced voice pickup, five-magnet speaker, and smart amp.

BeautyLive is a special feature that makes you more beautiful in real time. This means you can look pretty while livestreaming, thanks to some beautification actions like remove blemishes and smoothen skin. Feel free to livestream on YouTube or Facebook and not worry about not being camera-ready.

ASUS ZenFone Live Key Specifications:

• OS: Android 6.0 Marshmallow, ASUS ZenUI 3.5

• Processor: Snapdragon SoC

• Display: 5-inch IPS display with HD resolution

• Dimensions: 141.2 x 71.74 x 7.95

• Weight: 120g

• Battery: 2650mAh (non-removable)

• RAM: 2GB RAM

• Storage: 16GB or 32GB plus 100GB on Google Drive

• Cam: 13MP rear PixelMaster camera with ƒ/2.0 aperture

• Cam: 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.4um pixel size

• Connectivity: WiFi, Bluetooth

No information on pricing and availability yet but we’re looking forward for more details to be released next week.

SOURCE: ASUS