ASUS has successfully launch the ROG Phone series based on its Republic of Gamers lineup. We have seen and tried different versions and mentioned it is the mobile gaming phone you deserve. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 and ASUS ROG Phone 3 followed and just a couple of months ago, the ASUS ROG Phone 5 Series rolled out. The phone was introduced with up to 18GB of RAM and a Snapdragon 888 processor. Even before its release, the DxOMark audio review gave the gaming phone good grades.

It seemed like a worthy premium flagship smartphone but unfortunately, it failed a standard durability test. It doesn’t mean though you shouldn’t buy the phone. Ultimately, your decision will depend on how you want to use the phone, its performance, pricing, and availability.

For those who live in the United States, the smartphone is now available in the country. The company website now lists the ASUS ROG Phone 5 for $999.99. The price is for the unlocked model in Phantom Black Color. It can work with most GSM network in the US like T-Mobile, AT&T, and other MVNOs.

Let’s review the specs. The ASUS ROG Phone 5 comes equipped with a large 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 2448 x 1080 pixel resolution, 300Hz touch sampling rate, and 144Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 with 2.8 GHz Octa-core CPU and 5G connectivity. It’s powered by a 6000mAh dual-cell battery with power-saving technology and 16GB RAM with 256GB onboard storage.

When it comes to imaging, there is a triple rear camera system with 64MP wide-angle Sony IMX686 sensor, 13MP ultrawide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The selfie camera of the ASUS ROG Phone 5 is 24 megapixels.