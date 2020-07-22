Asus ROG Phone 3 is going to be revealed today and the anticipation building up for the last few weeks truly matches the phone’s aura. In the leaks, it was said that the gaming phone will have a 6,000mAh battery and that has now been confirmed officially by Asus. The confirmed battery capacity is the same as that of the ROG Phone 2, which shows how dominant Asus has been when it comes to stuffing a smartphone with high-end specs. This should last casual gamers with almost two days’ worth of juice while intense gamers will extract a day’s worth of juice easily.

EXCLUSIVE: Internal Production Line videos and images of the Asus ROG III Here is a video of the start of mounting the battery cover and back plate, unfortunately the (satisfying) part of pressing on the back plate is corrupted. pic.twitter.com/mwjecmiC8s — Tillie 1312 Kottmann #BLM 💛🤍💜🖤 (@deletescape) July 21, 2020

Along with the confirmed battery capacity news and a leaked video of the battery cover and backplate being put on in the production lines, reliable tipster Ishan Agarwal and PriceBaba have given a sneak-peak of the ROG Phone 3 compatible accessories in render images which look convincing. These include Lighting Armor case, Aero Active cooling fan, Switch-like Kunai GamePad, and Nintendo-like TwinView Dock. As for the compatible accessories that are already being spotted let’s have a look at them.

Kunai Gamepad

The new Kunai Gamepad looks similar to the last year’s offering with nifty changes. The matte textured finished gamepad has repositioned joysticks and buttons. The central holder buttons have been shifted to the left and right controllers. The select, start, and the auxiliary keys are now positioned on the joy-cons. Kunai gamepad can be used in three different configurations – one allows gamers to hook it on to the phone with a bumper case while the other two are standalone modes.

TwinView Dock and AeroActive Cooler

The dual-screen accessory follows the last year’s design language, having a 120Hz (or even 144Hz) secondary screen on top and the phone holder at the bottom. This dock comes with a 5,000mAh battery, air vents, and 3.5mm audio jack which will bring a smile to the gamer’s face.

The cooler too looks like the last year’s AeroActive Cooler with a slightly different vent design and ROG branding. There are USB Type-C and 3.5mm jack placed at the bottom. For better thermal cooling, the clip-on fan throws the air towards the phone’s vent.

Lighting Armor case

This accessory bears a fresh look with Aura lighting support having the LEDs placed in 8-bit design. To make sure there is no hindrance in thermal cooling when the case is on – the accessory comes with a cool triangular cutout.