The ASUS ROG Phone II Ultimate Edition was first introduced during the IFA 2019 but we’ve been hearing about the phone a couple of months before that. The ultimate gaming phone has gotten a new version a year after the first-gen was introduced. The first time we heard about the ASUS ROG Phone 2, we learned it would offer a 120Hz display experience. It was also thought to run on a Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset and up to 12GB of RAM.

The ASUS ROG Phone II was expected to be really powerful and we think it is especially the Ultimate Edition. The company listed games that run 60fps to 120fps so gamers got more excited. The ASUS ROG Phone 2 was made available in the US via B&H and Mobile Advance. But now, it is up for sale on more shopping channels like the official ASUS Store, Amazon, and of course, B&H.

To review, the ASUS ROG Gaming Phone II comes equipped with a 6.6-inch AMOLED HDR screen, FHD+ 2340×1080 resolution, 120Hz display, dual 48MP + 13MP wide-angle camera system, Sony IMX586 sensor, 12GB RAM, 1TB storage, Octa-core 2.96GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus, 24MP selfie camera, and a 6000mAh battery with Quick Charge 4.0 technology. Other specs include Dual Nano SIM slots, ROG GameCool 3D vapor-chamber cooling system, programmable ultrasonic AirTrigger touch sensors, side-mounted USB-C, and 3.5mm ports with external AeroActive Cooler accessory

The phone comes unlocked with US warranty on the ASUS store with a $1,069.99. You can get it for $90 per month for one whole year. On Amazon, the 512GB is $899.00. B&H lists the gaming phone’s 1TB model for $1,099.99.