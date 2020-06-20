There is no telling yet how many ROG Phone or ROG Phone 2 ASUS has already sold but we’re assuming the number is good because if not, the Taiwanese tech giant won’t bother to come up with another model. There is no official announcement from the company but we believe the gaming phone will be introduced sometime in the fourth quarter. Image renders have been leaked recently and we saw a list of the specs. In the coming months, we can also expect more related leaks and rumors.

The ASUS ROG Phone 3 seems to be almost ready. A hands-on video was leaked. It doesn’t look any different from the ROG Phone 2 as it bears almost the same design. The front-facing stereo speakers plus the flat screen are still evident.

Rumor has it the phone will feature a 6.59-inch OLED screen with 144Hz display. It’s a gaming phone so the Snapdragon 865 processor and 6000mAh battery are just perfect. There will also be 16GB of RAM plus a 6000mAh with 30W fast charging. In the camera department, the 64MP triple camera will be enough.

Watch the hands-on video below:

A promotional image for the Asus ROG Phone 3 has been leaked as well. It tells us the mobile device will still come with a 3.5mm audio jack. According to different sources, the gaming phone will come with a glass rear panel. The ROG logo with RGB lighting will be present as well. You may notice the Tencent Games tag which means Tencent Games titles are playable on the phone.

Other details on the promotional images and video we noticed include an indent on the left side. It could be for the USB Type-C ports. We also see the front-firing stereo speakers with orange grill, traditional bezels, and the volume button on the other side. We can also expect 30W charging and 5G connectivity.