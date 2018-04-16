With the relative success of the Razer Phone last year and the recent launch of Xiaomi’s own Black Shark gaming phone, we felt that more manufacturers would probably jump on that specific bandwagon. Lenovo’s sub-brand Nubia is apparently planning to put out a gaming smartphone, and now we’re hearing officially from ASUS that the Taiwan-based gadget company will also come out with a gaming smartphone of their own. What a time to be a mobile gamer.

ASUS Global CEO Jerry Shen was in the Philippines recently to launch the Zenfone 5 line of smartphones in the country. In an interview, Shen was asked about the company’s plans to launch a gaming smartphone, and he responded in the affirmative. Shen confirmed that a gaming phone can be “expected” from the company, which means that ASUS will also try its hand in that market. The interview video is below, and the relevant comments about the gaming smartphone starts at around 17:50.

ASUS claims quite a bit of market share in the PC gaming market through its ROG (Republic of Gamers) and Strix line of products. We don’t yet have information on what this new gaming phone from ASUS is going to be called, or when it is coming out. But would a Zenfone ROG phone be too farfetched? We think not. It’s a logical connection to make.

At this point, ASUS has its Zenfone 5 line in the market, and there are rumors that new phones are in the pipeline for 2018. Will we see an ASUS gaming smartphone this year?

SOURCE: Astig.ph