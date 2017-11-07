ASUS smartphones aren’t exactly that popular but the Taiwanese tech giant always comes up with interesting ones. There’s the ZenFone as its flagship lineup but then there’s also the Pegasus. In the past few years, we’ve seen a few including the ASUS Pegasus X002, Pegasus 2 Plus, and the Pegasus 3. After rolling out all of the ZenFone 4 variants, the company is introducing this new smartphone simply called as the ASUS Pegasus 4S.

The phone was launched in China where it was already previously sighted on TENAA as the ASUS X018DC. The new ASUS Pegasus 4S phone boasts a full metal chassis, a 5.7-inch screen, 720 x 1440 HD+ pixel resolution, 2.5D curved glass, and 18:9 aspect ratio. That’s almost bezel-less which is slowly becoming a standard in smartphones ever since LG launched the G6 phone.

Other specs of the device include a 1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6750T processor, 3GB or 4GB RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, rear fingerprint reader, 16MP and 8MP dual camera system with LED flash and autofocus, full HD video recording, 8MP selfie camera, and a 4030mAh battery. The phone runs Android 7.0 Nougat OS out of the box.

We have no idea if it will ever get Android 8.0 Oreo but it does offer dual SIM and VoLTE support. The mid-range phone will be out in China in either Gold or Black with an unknown price but we’re assuming it won’t go anything over $400.

VIA: Gizmochina