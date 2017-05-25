Asphalt games are guaranteed to give you adrenaline rush. We’ve lost count how many racing games we’ve featured already but we know Gameloft will not stop anytime soon. We’ve tried the Asphalt 8 recently after the Asphalt Extreme, Asphalt Nitro, and the Asphalt Overdrive. The latest title that will have you racing for hours is the ‘Asphalt Street Storm Racing’.

Drive the Supercar and face the elements from snow to rain and the scorching heat. These high-speed drag races will challenge you because it can be difficult to drive in speed while the surroundings are not ideal.

Even if you can’t drive a Supercar in real life, you can do so in this game. At least in mobile, you can see how it feels to race cars and win. Drag racing is always intense but you know, you can’t really risk your life.

Game can be played in single-player mode or multiplayer PvP challenges. There’s so much thrill to experience so don’t think about the weather. Tell yourself it’s just snow, rain, or the heat. Beat the finish line and show the other racers you can finish ahead of them.

Asphalt Street Storm Racing is listed on the Play Store but it’s not yet fully available. Pre-register before the official release and be notified of availability.

Download Asphalt Street Storm Racing from the Google Play Store