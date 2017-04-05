Gameloft is just building and building on Asphalt 8, giving it more depth and new features, so that what started out as a good racing game to begin with is now just totally awesome. So Asphalt 8: Airborne is now getting another update, and this new addition to the game will be bringing a lot of new stuff for players to enjoy.

Asphalt 8 is getting Update 20 – and on top of the list of new features is the new “Car Assembly” feature. This will allow you to build cars that were on limited offer before in the game, by way of collecting blueprints across the races in the game.

Also, the new update will be adding 6 new cars you can get in your collection – not least of which is McLaren’s “fastest” speed demon, the MP4-31. Also included is the Ferrari GTC4Lusso, and the SIN R1 supercar. Gameloft will be adding 3 more new cars in the coming weeks.

If you haven’t updated your game app, you can visit the Google Play Store to do so. Asphalt 8: Airborne is free to download, with IAPs.

SOURCE: Gameloft