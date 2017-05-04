A couple of days back, we mentioned that Google released the Google Assistant SDK for the purpose of making the digital voice assistant available on more platforms. So here’s one that was quickly programmed by João Dias, popular for his Tasker plugins and other Android apps – he baked in the SDK to the AutoVoice Chrome Extension so you can wake Google Assistant from your PC.

The AutoVoice Chrome Extension has been around for a while now, and you can program it to send voice commands from your PC – via Chrome – to your Android mobile device. But with the launch of the Google Assistant SDK, it took only a few tweaks for developer joaomgcd to bake it into AutoVoice Chrome Extension so now you can query Google Assistant from Chrome. See the video below.

AutoVoice can be configured to be “always listening”, so all it needs now is for you to set up a “wake up” phrase – like the regular “Ok Google” of any phrase you prefer, like “yo dawg”. Of course, your desktop PC will need a functioning microphone input for this. Laptops are easier, they already have microphone inputs setup.

If this is something you’d like to try, you will need to install Google Assistant on your PC. Instructions for that are available at XDA Forums. Then you’ll have to install the AutoVoice Chrome Extension. The complete instructions are given by Joao via his website.

SOURCE: Joaomgcd