ARCHOS is one of those few prolific brands we know that always have something new to offer. When it makes a major announcement, expect several devices will be introduced. The pioneer of consumer electronics from France has just introduced a new product that will change the gaming horizon. No, it’s not a new gaming console but just a super-sized tablet. It can be a tablet to most people while some may simply consider it as a TV with touchscreen capabilities.

Officially called as the Play Tab, this new device from ARCHOS boasts a large 21.5-inch full HD display, Google Play Store, and Android 9 Pie OS. It’s simply a huge Android tablet you can play games on with the whole family.

The Archos Play Tab is very well an Android tablet meant to be shared by a big group of people. It can be with your friends and your family or whoever.

If you’re into board games, then it’s time to level up with the ARCHOS Play Tab. The company describes it as a great tool for family communication, critical thinking, active learning, and social play.

There are about 1,000 board games now available for the ARCHOS Play Tab. Take advantage of its large 21.5-inch full HD display, tempered glass for screen durability, wide angles, 3GB of RAM, 32GB RAM, and a 5000 mAh battery

The Play Store support obviously delivers support to millions of Android apps available. This also means you can’t take your gadgets off the table because this one is really meant for the table. Gather around your friends and spend hours with them bonding over a game or two.

Choose from many different games from education to sports to fantasy and to strategy & war. There are many free games but the premium apps available are even cheaper than real board games so the Play Tab is a better choice.

The price tag of the ARCHOS Play Tab reads €249 ($259). Some games ready for download and can be enjoyed on the large tablet include Monopoly, Scrabble, Gloomheaven, Carcassonne, Ticket to Ride, Settlers of Catan, Uno, and The Room.

