One of the most prolific OEMs in the mobile market today is Archos. It’s been releasing new smartphones left and right that we have a lot of choices if we’re on the lookout for really affordable phones. The brand is more known for entry-level devices but every phone it introduces is already good enough. After announcing the Diamond Alpha+ and the Diamond Tab at the IFA 2017 last month and those four new smartphones a few months ago, here is the new Diamond Omega. This one will impress the market with its 18:9 bezel-less screen.

The bezel-less display feature is something you won’t expect from a budget phone. But then again, this one isn’t a cost-friendly phone. It’s more of mid-range to premium with its 499.99 Euro price tag which is about $589 in the US.

The Archos Diamond Omega sports a 5.73-inch IPS FHD screen with 2040 x 1080 pixel resolution, 5MP front-tfacing camera, dual 5MP and 23MP rear cameras, octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 4G LTE connectivity, and a 3100 mAh battery. It runs Android 7.1 Nougat OS, can handle 4K video recording, has fingerprint sensor, and USB Type-C. There’s a mention of a Jack 3.5 mm adaptor so we’re assuming there is no headphone jack anymore.

Making this ARCHOS Diamond Omega a clear winner is the large screen and high resolution and the 8GB RAM It’s almost borderless so you can see in bigger view. There is no mention of availability yet but we’re looking forward to seeing this released in Europe very soon.

SOURCE: Archos