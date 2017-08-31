Over at IFA in Berlin, Archos launched a pair of new mobile devices under the Diamond range. It’s been a while since we last heard about a new into intro the Diamond series but the Diamond Alpha introduced back in June now has a follow up in the form of the Diamond Alpha+. It’s an improved variant of the Alpha phone complete with 128GB onboard storage adn 6GB RAM for only €399.99 which is about $475.

The ARCHOS Diamond Alpha+ boasts of a metal build with premium finish to house a 5.2-inch IPS screen with Corning Gorilla Glass, Full HD resolution, 1.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 octa-core processor, 3000 mAh battery, USB Type-C charging, 4K video recording, dual 13MP Sony rear camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. Archos describes it as a more ideal smartphone for mobile photography enthusiasts.

ARCHOS also revealed the new Diamond Tab. It sports a 10.1-inch display with QHD+ 2560 x 1600 resolution, Rockchip 3399 processor, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 13MP main camera, 5MP selfie shooted, and a large 6600mAh battery. This Android tablet is more affordable at €299.99 ($357). The huge screen makes it ideal for watching HD videos from streaming sites like YouTube or Netflix.

The ARCHOS Diamond Alpha+ and the ARCHOS Diamond Tab will roll out next October in Europe via archos.com.

SOURCE: Archos