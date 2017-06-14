The last time we featured Archos was in February when the company announced the 50 Graphite and 55 Graphite budget phones with dual-lens camera. This time, Archos is rolling out four new smartphones that can suit your every need. The French OEM is showing off two Diamond models and another two Sense models. It seems the firm has been busy the past few months, working on the phones that can be sold in Europe for more affordable prices.

First to be announced is this ARCHOS Diamond Alpha that features a 5.2-inch screen, Corning Gorilla Glass display, Full HD resolution, octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 chipset, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB RAM, 13MP dual Sony camera system, and a 16MP selfie shooter. Price tag reads 299€ (about $337). This price is the final after the 50€ discount.

The ARCHOS Diamond Gamma has a bigger 5.5-inch screen, IPS HD 2.5D panel, 3GB RAM, 32GB expandable memory, 13MP rear camera, 5MP front-facing camera, and a 3000mAh battery. Phone already runs Android Nougat and will be out next month for only 199€ ($224).

The two ARCHOS Sense phones–the Sense 55s and Sense 50x–will be known for their pure design and being lightweight. The former comes equipped with 5.5-inch IPS Full HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB memory, fingerprint sensor, and the same 3000mAh battery. The 249€ ($240) price tag is for the budget category.

Last but not the least, this ARCHOS Sense 50x is ready for more rugged use with its IP68 approval. Its 3500mAh battery can last longer than usual. Phone boasts of a 5-inch FHD Gorilla Glass display, 1.5 GHz quad-core Mediatek MT6737T, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM, microSD card slot for storage expansion. Available for 169€ ($190).

SOURCE: Archos