There are tons of app launchers already but do you still remember the Apex Launcher? We last heard about it December 2014 when it was updated with Material Design. We’ve known about this app from five years ago getting a numbers of updates along the way like the old 4.2 Jelly Bean features, improvements on notifications, app sorting, and Lollipop drawer. It then became as a paid upgrade much to the chagrin of some avid users.

So it’s been a while that we haven’t learned anything about it until today. The app seems to be making a comeback as the Apex team announced that it will be rejoining the Android community. This means updates and new features will roll out in the coming weeks, ready for the Android 7 Nougat and more.

The Apex Launcher development and support team is composed of new members who have been working hard on the Apex. The launcher is said to be faster and more feature-rich at the relaunch. More updates are also being planned after next month.

New social media accounts have been announced as well so users and fans can get in touch with the developments more quickly. The newest blog is hosted on Medium. Connect with the Apex Launcher team on Twitter (@Apex_Launcher) and Facebook (ApexLauncher). You can also join the new UserVoice forum.

