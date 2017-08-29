Android Wear 2.0 took a long time coming to smartwatches on the platform, but eventually when it got there, some would say it was worth it. More than just bringing new features and all, Google actually sees it as making an extension of your smartphone onto your wrist by letting you send emails, chat with friends, make calls, etc. Now those who manage G Suite for their companies will also be able to manage Android Wear 2.0 devices on Google Mobile Management. Also, something to look forward to when Android 8.0 Oreo finally rolls out to smartwatches is a small tweak on Battery Saver Mode.

Google Mobile Management lets G Suite administrators manage the smartphones, tablets, and now Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches, that employees bring in to their offices, especially ones that may contain high-level information. You will now be able to enforce policies like requiring them to have a PIN or password and wiping the device in case it gets lost or stolen. When an employee adds their corporate account to their smartwatch, they will be promoted to download the Google Apps Device Policy app before being able to set it up.

Meanwhile, when Oreo finally rolls out to Android Wear, you can expect a minor accessibility tweak to the Battery Saver Mode. If you turn on that mode, obviously you won’t be able to receive notifications about messages, emails, etc. But now, your watch will vibrate if you receive a priority notification so that you still won’t miss out on the important things, even if you’re trying to save battery.

The addition of Android Wear 2. 0 for Google Mobile Management is already rolling out. But for the tweak in the Battery Saver Mode, it will probably be included in the next version of Android Wear, either 2.1 or 3.0.

SOURCE: Google

VIA: XDA