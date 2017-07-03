Back in Q1, we said that the ASUS ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 would receive Android Wear 2.0 in the second quarter. Q2 has already passed and there is no release yet. It’s been delayed yet again and we have no word when the Taiwanese tech company will ever release it. Google even included the two phones in a list published last April of the next devices getting Android Wear 2.0. We’re not sure what happened here but we’re still waiting for good news.

You won’t experience Android Wear 2.0 on the ZenWatch 2 and ZenWatch 3 yet but it could be soon since ASUS Germany recently said the second-gen smartwatch will have it in July. The smaller 1.63″ version will get it first followed in August by the 1.45″ model.

We’re still expecting the Android Wear 2.0 update will roll out not only for the ZenWatch models but also for other smartwatches. ASUS seems to be still serious though with releasing the said update and we believe that.

To review, Android Wear 2.0 for smartwatches are expected to allow standalone apps to run. You can soon download apps directly to your wrist watch, enjoy Google Assistant, use better messaging, and take advantage of an enhanced user interface on the wearables. Some phones may even allow text messaging and Android Pay if there is NFC connectivity.

VIA: Android Police