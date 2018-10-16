The Samsung Experience 10 Launcher may be still in beta but it is now ready for download. We can expect Android Pie will be available soon since premium flagship Samsung phones usually get the latest dessert. When we first heard the Android Pie update, we were only told of phones from HTC, Sony, Vivo, OPPO, OnePlus, Xiaomi, and HMD Global. We knew Samsung devices will be added to the list soon and now we can say the beta version is ready.

The Android Pie beta program is believed to be ready soon but will be part of the Samsung Experience 10. The latter, whose Galaxy S9+ version was released as an early build, is almost ready for public release.

The Galaxy Beta Program is expected to be accessible by most people in the coming days or weeks. We just saw some information online containing the EULA and FAQ (End User License Agreement and Frequently Asked Questions).

If you live in the US, you are free to sign up using the Samsung Plus app which you can get straight from the Google Play Store or the Galaxy Apps store. The beta program is limited to some 10,000 testers but exclusive to Sprint and T-Mobile only.

Download Samsung+ from the Google Play Store

VIA: XDA Developers