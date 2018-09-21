Yesterday we told you about the early build of the Samsung Experience 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie on the Galaxy S9 which the folks over at XDA Developers talked about in length. Now they have released a video of another build which seems like a later version in some aspects but also an earlier build in some. Since it’s not a final build, there are of course some bugs, incomplete and incompatible elements, and still some broken features. But it’s still interesting to take a look at it.

The lock screen looks fairly different from what we’re seeing now on the Galaxy S9 that is still not updated to Pie. The leaked build shows new colored icons underneath the camera swipe up and the heavily rounded corners on the cards, which looks a lot like what we mostly see on the Pie update. Swiping on a notification gives you a sort of full screen view and you can take actions on them not just on the right side of the screen but the entire bottom under the notification.

The general UI of the Samsung Experience sees some changes. Bixby sees some cosmetic changes, including the top banner which you’ll see all throughout the various screens, which just shows a dark background with text occupying a large part of the screen. As we saw in the screenshots yesterday, the Dialer sees some cosmetic changes like the search bar is up top with the navigation controls at the bottom of the screen. If you swipe down on Quick Settings, you’ll notice dark notifications, the round icons for your most used settings, and dense information.

The camera UI also experienced an overhaul. The settings and feature are the same but it’s how and where you access them that has changed a bit, hopefully for the better. The settings menu in general shows divided bubbles on with white background and the settings are slightly more condensed. You’ll also see the Night Screen with its toggles but it still doesn’t do anything.

Based on this build and the screenshots, we can’t really judge yet if these UI changes are for the better, since it’s still an early build. But it’s interesting to see the direction that Samsung is going in terms of its Samsung Experience UI which is hugely built on Android Pie as expected. Let’s wait for the final build and see how this leak compares to it.