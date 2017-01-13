Moto X Play phone users have been wondering if and when the Nougat update will arrive for them. Someone asked Motorola Germany (‏@Moto_GER) for confirmation if a 7.x update will be out for the EU Moto X Play. Moto Deutschland’s response was quick, short, and affirmative–“Android 7 is going to be available for the Moto X Play in January 2017.” Motorola even provided a link for further details and information on the company’s Support Portal.

Follow the link and you will see Motorola’s Home for upgrades.

On the website, you can know if your device will receive the next hardware or software upgrade. Motorola noted that the Android 7.x Nougat is now ready on the Android Open Source Project (AOSP). The official OS update will be available before the month of January ends.

To review the specs of the Moto X Play, we know the phone runs on a 1.7 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 Octa-core processor, Adreno 405, Contextual Computing Processor, Natural Language Processor, 2 GB RAM, 16GB or 32GB internal memory, 5.5-inch 1080p Full HD screen, 403 ppi, Corning Gorilla 3, and a 3630mAh battery.

The Moto X play is water repellant as described by its manufacturer. Other specs include a 21MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5MP front camera, Dual SIM card, micro USB, Bluetooth, WIFI, and NFC.

SOURCE: Moto Deutschland