Just in case you’ve forgotten about this feature, there is an Android Device Manager app that first rolled out in 2013 to help users locate a misplaced device. Throughout the years since its launch, it has received a number of improvements on security, guest mode, and Android Wear support. Some time last year, the Chromebooks received Android Device Manager so they can also be found if missing.

This week, it’s getting another update but definitely a major one. The app is now given a new name so don’t be surprised if you can’t find the Android Device Manager because it is now called as ‘Find My Device’. App also features a new and cleaner design.

The ‘Find My Device’ app lets you view the last location of your devices, lock them, or even erase if missing. You can make them display a message on the screen if you suspect that it is stolen.

The tech giant didn’t make a formal announcement about this change at the Google I/O 2017 but this is one significant improvement. You can search for it now on the Google Play Store or update the Android Device Manager on your phone.

Download Find My Device from the Google Play Store

VIA: SlashGear