Nokia is busy these days working on Android 8.0 Oreo OS updates for all of its latest product offerings. The Oreo beta for the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 is ready to improve camera app performance. The China variants of the Nokia 6 (2018) and Nokia 7 also just received the cookie. Nokia 3 will be next. All of these are made possible by the Nokia phones beta labs program for Android 8.0 Oreo that launched in October last year.

While Nokia 2 is already being prepped to receive Android 8.1 Oreo update with Android Go features, other phones have yet to be upgraded to Android 8.0. As for the Nokia 8, HMD Global isn’t wasting any time and so it is rolling about Android Oreo 8.1 beta for the brand’s first flagship phone.

HMD’s Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas made the announcement on Twitter and shared the good news that updating the device to 8.1 will bring new features including the “hamburger emoji fix with cheese now on top of the patty”. Don’t say it’s not important. There are people who like emojis so much so we understand the excitement.

The Nokia phones beta labs is a community of beta testers receiving Android Oreo upgrades on their Nokia phones. It aims to improve the phone experience by running the latest Android OS version. Feel free to sign up HERE if you wish to get Android 8.1 on your Nokia 8 or Android 8.0 Oreo for other Nokia phones.

Be our guest as we serve #AndroidOreo 8.1 beta for #Nokia8 . Updating your device today will enable a host of new features. And most importantly – the hamburger emoji fix with cheese now on top of the patty! Get it here https://t.co/91uhqsbLYM#nokiamobilebetalabs pic.twitter.com/aA4LmSce0E — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) January 23, 2018

