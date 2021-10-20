It is true that Android 12 has officially arrived. It’s been out since early this year but the new Android version is ready for the newly announced Pixel 6 series and Pixel 3 smartphones and above. More devices are set to receive the new mobile OS version especially the Android 12 Beta Program is almost open. The tech giant has just teased that Android 12 may be rolling out soon. The latest version is almost stable but still needs to be tested.

Over on reddit, Google announced Beta Pixel users the availability of Android 12 for Pixel devices. The Android team highlighted the Android 12 features like Material You, security enhancements, privacy dashboard, scrolling screenshots, and Nearby Share for WiFi among others.

The post also mentioned Android 12 will available in the coming months for Android phones from Samsung, Oppo, Techno, Xiaomi, Vivo, Realme, and OnePlus. There is no timeline provided but it’s good to know those OEMs were mentioned. For those in the beta program, you may expect to receive an OTA update.

The Android 12 Beta Program isn’t over. You can still continue with your Pixel phone to receive pre-release updates. This includes stability improvements, bug fixes, and feature drops you can receive even before the public version is out.

You can opt-out of the beta program if you don’t want to receive pre-release updates. If you don’t do anything and don’t change the option, you will still get updates beginning December.