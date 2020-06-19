A few months ago, we featured the Nokia 8.3 5G. The Android phone has been promised to provide everyone in the market a chance to experience 5G. It’s the first-ever 5G smartphone from Nokia. It’s not yet available as it’s been delayed, no thanks to the global situation. HMD Global has assured the public that it will be ready and looks like it’s happening soon as the device has been sighted recently on Amazon Germany under the official Nokia store.

The Nokia 8.3 5G may be released next month. You have to pre-order for a unit. Interestingly, the device is listed as Nokia 8.1. There is no word on pricing and exact availability in Germany though. We just know the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage is €599 ($673) while the 8GB RAM/128GB variant is €649 ($729).

This Nokia phone will lead the other 5G phones from HMD Global. The latter has announced mid-range 5G phones will be unveiled in the near future as the Snapdragon 690 5G chip has been made available within the mid-range market.

To review the specs of the Nokia 8.3 5G, it comes with a 6.81-inch FHD+ screen with a punch-hole selfie camera. It has either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. We noted the Snapdragon 765G chipset would be used.

The camera department includes four rear shooters placed in a round camera module. It contains these cams: 64MP main shooter + 12MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor + 2MP macro camera. It uses ZEISS Optics so the image results should make an impression.

This 5G phone may be sold in several markets. 5G accessibility will depend on the carrier and country. Since the image was from Amazon Germany, we can say the phone will be available in the country.