Apart from all the great deals and discounts on several products and services, Amazon is also adding new stuff to your Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription. Ever since it became available for Android, the service has received a number of upgrades including being available on Alexa for both kids and parents. Amazon just announced that it’s also adding audiobooks for kids which means the young generation could take advantage of age-appropriate audiobooks aside from all the apps, videos, and games they already have access to.

Kid-friendly audiobooks can be difficult to come by but Amazon has a huge library of them. Feel free to listen to them on your Kindle Fire tablets, Android smartphone, or even smart speakers.

For the Kindle Fire tablet for kids, you can enjoy a durable design, kid-friendly Internet browser, and parental controls plus the FreeTime Unlimited. The optional subscription costs only $2.99 per month which is very affordable for the whole family.

With Amazon FreeTime Unlimited subscription, parents and guardians can have peace of mind knowing that the content the children are consuming is appropriate for their age. They’ve been curated according to categories, age, level, and interest for easy searching. Included are movies, games, books, TV shows, movies, and education apps that are child-friendly.

There are three age groups: 3 to 5, 6 to 9, and 9 to 12. Some of the famous content sources are PBS Kids, Cartoon Network, Disney, and Nickelodeon.

Amazon FreeTime is highly appreciated by most parents because they allow them to create educational goals, as well as, limit screen time. This particular update will be ready with the latest software update so if you’re on Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, see if the update is available for your device.

VIA: Amazon