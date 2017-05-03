It was only a couple of weeks that Amazon introduced the Parents Dashboard and Discussion Cards for FreeTime. This is one way for Amazon to help parents and guardians to provide a safer multimedia experience for the kids. The idea is that with FreeTime, the kids may not be able to make in-app purchases or log on to social media for a given period of time. This is one form of parental control that adults will find very useful.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, the Amazon FreeTime Unlimited has been available on the Kindle Fire since year 2012. It was launched to safely distract kids as a paid subscription exclusive to Kindle devices.

After many years, the app is now available for all Android device. It can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store as a free app but requires a subscription if you want to access Amazon’s vast library of cartoons, TV shows, and movies from some of the most-trusted brands and networks like PBS, Nickelodeon, Disney, and Amazon Originals.

Parents and kids can access child-friendly and appropriate websites and videos with a web browser. The contents have been perused and curated by a team of Amazon editors already so adults need not be worried about what the little ones are watching. You can also set FreeTime Smart Filters and take advantage of the Common Sense Media so the contents that will show are always age-appropriate.

Download Amazon FreeTime from the Google Play Store

VIA: Android Police