Alexa may not be your best friend right now but parents, it can be now that a new related experience has been designed for the children. The Amazon FreeTime on Alexa has recently launched for the parents and the kids who want more features that are family-focused. Adults will love the new parental controls that let them set bedtime limits, song filters, enjoy educational Q&A, disable voice purchasing, and manage household communications. This is more of a subscription service offered for free.

If you have an Echo device, you are free to use this and let your kids enjoy access to ad-free radio stations, playlists, and hundreds of Audible kids’ books. You can pay extra for premium Alexa skills from Nickelodeon, Disney, and National Geographic among others for only $2.99 monthly.

We highly suggest you get the Echo Dot Kids Edition. It’s only $79.99 so you can easily take advantage of the FreeTime Unlimited family plan. This way, your kids won’t be bored. It’s actually perfect because summer is coming soon.

Alexa will talk to you about many things. It will follow your voice commands and allow parents to do activity review, set a magic word for positive reinforcement, and even crack jokes when you’re really bored.

Start your free one-month trial on Amazon

SOURCE: Amazon