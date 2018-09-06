Amazon’s Fire HD line is still a bestseller. The latest tablets from the series are the Fire HD 8 and Kids Edition for this year. The duo follows the Amazon Fire HD 10 Kids Edition which went up for pre-order only last June. We may have skipped some models but before that one, the last we featured was the basic Fire HD 10 and the Fire 7 Kids and Fire HD 8 Kids Edition 2017 edition. The 2018 model of the Fire HD 8 and Kids tablets have just been announced, complete with Alexa and Fire.

Expect these tablets to roll out next month. They’re basically the same but the Kids Edition is the more kid-friendly version loaded with kid-targeted apps and programs.

The Amazon Fire HD tablet comes equipped with an 8-inch screen, 1280 x 800 pixel resolution, Quad-core 1.3 GHz processor, Mediatek MT8163 processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16 or 32GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for memory expansion, dual stereo speakers, 2MP rear camera, and a VGA selfie shooter. They may not be high-end but the tablet’s speakers are already optimized for Dolby Digital Plus and Dolby Atmos.

Price is very affordable at only $80 this coming October 4. Color options include Black, Punch Red, Canary Yellow, and Marine Blue.

The Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition includes extra special features focused on the children. With Amazon FreeTime and FreeTime Unlimited access, you can enjoy thousands of content from games to apps, videos, and books that are age-appropriate.

Amazon Prime members can take advantage of the $2.99 monthly fee to have FreeTime Unlimited access. With 32GB built-in storage, you can save a lot of apps, audio, and files that may help the kids in school, as well as, entertain them.

A kid-proof case is included and you can choose from yellow, pink, or blue. It should be enough to protect the tablet even if the kid drops it but Amazon is willing to offer a 2-year worry free guarantee.

The price tag of the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition reads $129.99. Choose to buy two and you can get the pair with a lower price of only $194.98.

SOURCE: Amazon