We’re anticipating for the next Echo model but before that happens, we’re hearing that Alexa will receive some updates and that it will be ported to more devices. After being made available to iOS users, Alexa for the Amazon app is hitting Android. It took Amazon some time to make this one official but it’s here now, ready to provide you facts, information, the weather, news, and do many things for you.

There is no official launch yet but the update will be released this week according to a company representative. Don’t be confused because there’s the standalone Alexa app and there’s also the Amazon app. It’s just that adding Alexa to the flagship app will be more convenient and it’s been long overdue. With this change, Amazon users who may not know about Alexa can soon discover its power and use.

You don’t have to buy an Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Look, Echo Show, or the Dash Wand, you only need the Amazon app installed on an Android phone. The smart assistant can do a lot of functions for you like search, play music, check the calendar, provide facts, give weather and traffic data, and finish your shopping.

You can also control your other smart home gadgets with Alexa on the Amazon app, get an Uber, or even order from Starbucks ahead before you head out of the door.

