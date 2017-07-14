The Amazon Echo has been available for about two years now. We think it’s due for a follow-up. We want to see a new model and not just a new product like the Echo Dot, Echo Show, or Echo Look. We’re guessing a new one will be unveiled soon as the device recently got a price cut. The idea also came from a source who shared that Amazon is already developing a new Echo that will be shorter.

It’s interesting to note that the Amazon Echo started the smart speaker bandwagon even before the Google Home was introduced. Amazon rolled out other Echo devices but the flagship smart speaker is only about to get an upgrade. The company is set to improve the audio and microphone technology so the device can “hear” people better. There are seven mics already but the tech still needs further enhancement especially that it’s being integrated with more products and services. Google Home only has two but the device can pick up voice commands well.

The next-generation Echo is also said to take on not just the Google Home but also Apple’s HomePod which is newer and smaller. It is believed to look more like the HomePod with the rounded edges and cloth-like cover instead of the flat ends and plastic shell.

The Echo may be the first to enter the scene but it definitely has to keep up with the time. Google Home has an edge because of the Google Assistant and you know it’s from Google, it has access to a lot of other technologies. Let’s wait and see how Amazon is going to finalize the new Echo device.

