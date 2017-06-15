Your Harry Potter wizarding dreams are about to come true. Well, not really but you can have your own wand that can “magically” look for information and help you with shopping. Thanks to Amazon for coming up with cool and inexpensive gadgets like this new Alexa device—the Amazon Dash Wand. This special wand is another voice-enabled smart assistant that you can bring with you anywhere.

Amazon Prime members can avail of this device you can use for managing smart home devices. Talk to Alexa with this device and enjoy smart and virtual assistance anywhere you need it. Unlike the Echo, Dot, and Echo Show, this isn’t a smart speaker which means you can’t play your favorite music. That’s okay because it’s simply a digital wand that offers assistance when you want to find new restaurants, look for recipes, convert measurements, and order for ingredients and the essentials.

You can use the Amazon Dash Wand to scan a barcode or item to added to your cart. This way, you can easily order for items that you always consume. The item is magnetic, durable, and water-resistant even if the price is very affordable. It’s WiFi-enabled and works well as a small kitchen assistant. If you’re on AmazonFresh, this one is ideal to use so you can easily and quickly reorder everyday stuff from your favorite e-commerce website.

SOURCE: Amazon